business Nifty to make a dash at all-time high? HDFC Life, Shriram Finance in focus | IdeaForge IPO Update Nifty recouped most of its losses yesterday amid fagend buying. Will the index make a dash at all-time high today? What are the high conviction buys in the market and which pocket should one invest in now. Lots of stocks in focus including Shri Ram Finance, DeMart and RVNL. Catch Nandita Khemka as she discusses all the stocks with Vibhor Varshney, Founder - Vighnahara invest and Pankaj Pandey , Head, Retail Research ICICIDIRECT.