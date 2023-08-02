business Live: Nifty to consolidate further? Titan, Hero & Chola Fin in focus | Fitch downgrades US Indian markets saw another rangebound session with the Nifty consistently facing resistance at 19,800. Experts feel this level is crucial and until the Nifty ends decisively above this mark, we can expect the rangebound and volatile trade to continue for coming sessions. On Tuesday, the Nifty50 settled at 19,734, down 20 points. But the broader markets continued to outperform with the smallcap index gaining over half a percent in trade. Among key earnings today, watch out for Titan as earnings are set to sparkle but margins could lose a little sheen. Ambuja Cements and IndiGo are other earnings to watch out for today. Also in focus will be Hero Moto After the ED raids and Cholamandalam Finance post Q1 earnings. Meanwhile, crude oil continues to trade above 3-month highs, where are prices headed from here? Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher and Peter Mcguire, CEO, XM Australia