business Live: Nifty sets its sight on mount 20K|Decoding LTIMindtree Q1| RIL, IndusInd & Amara Raja in focus Indian markets extended stellar gains for yet another session, as the benchmark indices hit fresh all-time highs. Banks & financial services space which was consolidating for several sessions staged a smart comeback, aiding the market momentum. Select technology and oil & gas stocks also boosted the rally. The BSE Sensex climbed 529 points to 66,590, while the Nifty50 jumped 147 points to close above 19,700 for the first time ever, forming a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. Will the bulls manage to conquer the magical 20,000 mark soon? Stocks in Focus today are LTIMindtree, RIL & IndusInd Bank among others. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Vivek Mashrani, CFA and Sacchitanand Uttekar, Tradebulls Securities.