business LIVE: Nifty & Sensex back in the red | Housing fin cos, Tata Chem & Lupin in focus | Closing Bell Indian markets erased early gains, with all major sectoral indices trading in the red except pharma & realty. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decode the volatility in the market and discuss the stocks on their radar, including Aavas Finance, Can Fin Homes, Lupin & Tata Chemicals.