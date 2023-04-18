English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    X

    business

    LIVE: Nifty & Sensex back in the red | Housing fin cos, Tata Chem & Lupin in focus | Closing Bell

    Indian markets erased early gains, with all major sectoral indices trading in the red except pharma & realty. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decode the volatility in the market and discuss the stocks on their radar, including Aavas Finance, Can Fin Homes, Lupin & Tata Chemicals.

    first published: Apr 18, 2023 03:36 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows