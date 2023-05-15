English
    LIVE: Nifty conquers 18,400; DLF, Tata Motors & DMart in focus | Closing Bell

    Indian shares advanced on Monday as strong earnings from Tata Motors Ltd and DLF Ltd added to the optimism over cooling domestic retail inflation. Nifty & Sensex edge higher on positive cues. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including DLF, Tata Motors, DMart & VS Tillers.

    first published: May 15, 2023 03:42 pm

