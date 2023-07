business LIVE : JSW Steel Joint MD & CEO Jayant Acharya talks about Q1FY24 result The net profit of Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel nearly tripled to Rs 2,248 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24,making its shares hit a 52-week high on the bourses after the results were announced on July 21. Talking exclusively to Moneycontrol, Joint MD & CEO Jayant Acharya talks about the company's debt, expansion plans, its interest in NMDC and more.