business Live: Indices end lower; Bajaj Auto & Bharti Airtel in focus | Closing Bell Sensex and Nifty 50 traded marginally lower on June 1. Losses in financial and telecommunication shares are in the red, dragging the headline indices. Healthcare and IT stocks on the other hand are trading in the green. The bill to raise the debt limit and cap government spending in the US was passed by a wide margin late on Wednesday Eastern Time in the House. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including Bajaj AUto and Bharti Airtel only on closing bell.