business Live: HDFC Bank Reports In-Line Set Of Numbers In Q1FY Results Post The Merger | Analysis Declaring its first earnings post the merger with parent Housing Development Finance Corporation, HDFC Bank reported a 30% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its Q1 Net Profit at Rs 11,951 cr. Registering a 21% surge, the bank’s NII stood at Rs 23,599 crore. The total income for the quarter increased 39% YoY to Rs 57,817 crore. The bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio stood at 1.17 per cent, improving from 1.28 per cent in the same period last year. What do these numbers mean for the HDFC Bank’s share? To find the answer we analyse the results with Abhijit Chokshi, Founder, Stockifi.in