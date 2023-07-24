Zomato shares post for delivery valet who cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam

Vignesh was working as a Zomato delivery valet while juggling studies. (Image: @zomato/Twitter)

It is said that if someone really tries and works hard towards their goal, they succeed no matter what. Not giving up and always believing in yourself can make anything possible. Well, this turned out to be true for a man from Tamil Nadu. And Zomato mentioned the man in their latest post that you shouldn’t miss out on.

Zomato took to Twitter to share a picture of a man named Vignesh standing on a stage with his family. Actually, Vignesh was working as a Zomato delivery valet and had cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working.

“Drop a like for Vignesh, who just cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working as a Zomato delivery partner,” read the caption of the post with a heart at the end.



drop a like for Vignesh, who just cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working as a Zomato delivery partner pic.twitter.com/G9jYTokgR5

— zomato (@zomato) July 24, 2023

The post has amassed over 14k views till now. Social media users were also quick to congratulate Vignesh on his achievement.

“Tremendous achievement,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Bas itna dedication chahiye life mein (Need this much dedication in life).”

“This is wow,” a third user remarked. A fourth netizen quipped, “Here’s a like for managing to juggle studying and delivering Zomato orders. Impressive multitasking skills.”