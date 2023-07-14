YouTuber throws 'momo party' for villagers in Uttarakhand. Heartwarming video goes viral

Thapa threw a momo party for the residents of a village called Burans Khanda. (Image: Ashwani Thapa/YouTube)

In today’s dose of heartwarming content, we have a video of a village enjoying hot, steaming momos on a rainy day in Uttarakhand. As you might know, momos are a big part of Indian cuisine now and several people are just gaga for it. So, when a YouTuber named Ashwani Thapa organised a momo party for the villagers, it was a hit.

Thapa threw a momo party for the residents of a village called Burans Khanda and shared a video of the same on YouTube. “I invite an entire village for a party (But it rained),” he captioned the video. In the clip, he can be seen organising the entire party with another man. From the DJ to inviting the villagers, he did it all.

Thapa wanted to organise the party on the occasion of Father’s Day. He ordered a whopping 1800-2000 momos from Dehradun. However, it started to rain on the day of the party. Even then, a few children came to the party. The speakers were not working because there was no electricity but still some people came.

Thapa played games with the children and even cut a cake. Before the kids left, he distributed chocolates and also cleaned up after the party.

“Bro, this means a lot to me. These are people from my village who are usually shy, so not many of them showed up. I have been away from India and my village for the past year. Seeing their happy faces and my home made me smile too,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “This video is so wholesome.”

The video was shared by Ashwani Thapa two weeks ago and has 17k views.