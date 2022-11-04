English
    YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki’s family has another top executive, and a doctor

    Susan Wojcicki's mother, journalist and author Susan Wojcicki, recently revealed the rules she followed to raise three successful daughters.

    Curated by : Ria Saini
    November 04, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST
    Susan Wojcicki (extreme right), with her mother Esther and sisters Janet and Anne.

    Success runs in YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's family. One of her sisters , Anne, co-founded a biotechnology firm. The other, Jane, is a doctor.

    The key to their success may be their upbringing, details of which their  mother Esther Wojcicki revealed in an article for CNBC.

    Esther Wojcicki, a journalist and author, said she followed many "unpopular" parenting rules when she was young. Her main rule? Don't coddle your children.

    Wojcicki wrote in the article that parents should trust their kids to do things on their own.

    "The more you trust your children to do things on their own, the more empowered they’ll be," she said.

    Wojcicki added that parents could implement this rule in simple everyday tasks: letting children set their own alarms and asking them to come up with after-school activity ideas, among others, she said.

    Another piece of advice Wojcicki had for parents was not to worry about perfection and think their children should get any activity done right the very first time.

    Wojcicki said he expected her children to make their own beds when they woke up. They may not have done it perfectly but she was happy to see them make the effort.

    "It was the learning and the hard work that I wanted to reward, not getting it right the first time," Wojcicki wrote.

    She also taught her daughters another important lesson: in life, you can only control your reactions to situations.

    Wojcicki said children become more confident when their parents trust them. "And once that happens, there’s no limit to what they can achieve," she added.
    first published: Nov 4, 2022 01:35 pm