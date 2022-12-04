English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Year-ender: The GIFs people used the most in 2022

    The short videos we used to express love, elation and relief.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    December 04, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST
    The favourites among short looping videos in 2022.

    The favourites among short looping videos in 2022.

    Texters around the world know how efficient GIFs are at conveying emotions. GIFs were very much part of online interactions in 2022, 10 were particularly favoured.

    Giphy, the largest platform for free short looping videos, has revealed the most-used and viewed GIFs this year. Take a look:

    Zendaya's "Thank You" from Euphoria

    Zendaya and the HBO series Euphoria individually have huge fan bases. What viewers have loved even more is her portrayal of Rue in the TV series delving into teen struggles with drugs, love and social media. She won her second Emmy this year for her lead role in the show.

    Unsurprisingly, an emotionally charged scene from the show was the most popular GIF of 2o22.

    Related stories

    via GIPHY

    Happy Feliz by Fran Solo

    Motion artist Fran Solo's creation animates Spanish Croquetas (dumplings). The result is a GIF that instantly lifts spirits.

     

    via GIPHY

    3) Bad Bunny's Te Amo

    Bad Bunny, one of the world's most-streamed artist in 2022, features in one of the most popular short looping videos of the year.

    The Puerto Rican rapper, during an appearance on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, showed his fans some love, a moment that became an instant hit.

    via GIPHY

    “I Love You” - The Swoon

    Who wouldn't swoon at the sight of a K-drama star making heart gestures? A GIF featuring actor and singer Kim Seok-woo was among the most popular this year.

    via GIPHY

    Daniil Medvedev - Tennis TV

    via GIPHY

    The Official Tennis TV captured star player Daniil Medvedev checking if his mic was on. Its short GIF form is used often as an "excuse me" or "hi" in text conversations.

    Here are some other popular GIFS: 

    via GIPHY

    via GIPHY

    via GIPHY

    via GIPHY

    Did any of your favourites make it to the list?
    Tags: #GIFs #Giphy #year-ender 2022
    first published: Dec 4, 2022 04:55 pm