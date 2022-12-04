Year-ender: The GIFs people used the most in 2022

The favourites among short looping videos in 2022.

Texters around the world know how efficient GIFs are at conveying emotions. GIFs were very much part of online interactions in 2022, 10 were particularly favoured.

Giphy, the largest platform for free short looping videos, has revealed the most-used and viewed GIFs this year. Take a look:

Zendaya's "Thank You" from Euphoria

Zendaya and the HBO series Euphoria individually have huge fan bases. What viewers have loved even more is her portrayal of Rue in the TV series delving into teen struggles with drugs, love and social media. She won her second Emmy this year for her lead role in the show.

Unsurprisingly, an emotionally charged scene from the show was the most popular GIF of 2o22.

Happy Feliz by Fran Solo

Motion artist Fran Solo's creation animates Spanish Croquetas (dumplings). The result is a GIF that instantly lifts spirits.

3) Bad Bunny's Te Amo

Bad Bunny, one of the world's most-streamed artist in 2022, features in one of the most popular short looping videos of the year.

The Puerto Rican rapper, during an appearance on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, showed his fans some love, a moment that became an instant hit.

“I Love You” - The Swoon

Who wouldn't swoon at the sight of a K-drama star making heart gestures? A GIF featuring actor and singer Kim Seok-woo was among the most popular this year.

Daniil Medvedev - Tennis TV

The Official Tennis TV captured star player Daniil Medvedev checking if his mic was on. Its short GIF form is used often as an "excuse me" or "hi" in text conversations.

Here are some other popular GIFS:

Did any of your favourites make it to the list?