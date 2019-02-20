Xiaomi to debut new wireless fast chargers alongside Mi 9 smartphone

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is making headlines for all of the right reasons. From design to hardware, the Mi 9 is impressing on all significant smartphone fronts. Xiaomi is convinced they have a winner in the Mi 9, which is one of the reasons the company has announced multiple specifications of the phone, ahead of its release.

With news of the Mi 9 dominating Xiaomi-related headlines, the next generation of wireless power banks from Xiaomi have managed to fly under the radar. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is reportedly developing a successor to the Mi Power Bank 2. The next generation Mi Power Bank 3 will be available in 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities. Xiaomi’s new chargers could be offered with USB Power Delivery support and will support fast charging.

Xiaomi’s new line up of wireless chargers is expected to feature reverse charging, similar to Huawei’s 15W wireless fast chargers. However, the Mi 9 supports 20W wireless fast charging, the fastest in a smartphone. Considering both the next generation of Xiaomi’s chargers and the upcoming Mi 9 flagship smartphone will be unveiled together on the 20th of February; we could see a 20W wireless fast charger in the form of the Mi Power Bank 3.

In the past, Xiaomi's wireless Mi Power Banks have not supported fast charging, which makes the feature on the next-generation of power banks a considerable addition to the existing lineup, a move that will sit well with the Mi faithful. Xiaomi hasn’t provided any clarity on the official launch date of the Mi Power Bank 3 models, but from the little details revealed they already seem like a major update on older models.