Xiaomi launches Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in India for Rs 40K; sale starts on June 4

Xiaomi just launched the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in India. The Black Shark 2 joins a very small list of gaming smartphones to make their way to Indian shores, but it undoubtedly tops the charts in terms of value for money gaming handset.

Xiaomi’s gaming handset will go on sale on Flipkart on June 4. The base Black Shark 2 variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,990. So, let’s take a look at what the Black Shark 2 has in store for Indian gamers.

Performance

The Black Shark 2 is equipped with a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone features Liquid Cool 3.0 technology to significantly improve heat dissipation. You’re also in for excellent visuals, audio, and performance courtesy of Snapdragon’s elite gaming technology. The Black Shark 2 also boasts pressure-sensing Magic Press technology.

Display

The 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with TrueView Display support does justice to the handset’s high-end hardware. Moreover, the Black Shark 2 also features a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 403ppi of pixel density along with support for HDR+.

Camera

The Black Shark 2 sports a dual rear camera setup that combines a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and 12 MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the phone sees the addition of a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Audio

The Black Shark 2 features two stereo speakers on the front, while the triple-microphone setup works well to suppress noise to ensure communication with teammates isn’t hampered.

Battery

The Black Shark 2 runs of a 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support. So, even if that massive battery does run out, you can still charge it within no time.

Design

The Black Shark 2 has a rugged, gamer-friendly design with RGB light strips on the edges. When it comes to gaming RGB lighting has become mandatory.

All in all, the Black Shark 2 seems like a pretty decent value-for-money handset and is likely to give the OnePlus 7 a good run for its money. The Black Shark 2 will be available in Shadow Black and Frozen Silver colour options, while the over-the-top 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will set you back Rs 49,999. Xiaomi is also offering two detachable controllers for the Black Shark 2 which will be sold separately.