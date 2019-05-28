App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi launches Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in India for Rs 40K; sale starts on June 4

The Black Shark 2 is equipped with a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 SoC .

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Xiaomi just launched the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in India. The Black Shark 2 joins a very small list of gaming smartphones to make their way to Indian shores, but it undoubtedly tops the charts in terms of value for money gaming handset.

Xiaomi’s gaming handset will go on sale on Flipkart on June 4. The base Black Shark 2 variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,990. So, let’s take a look at what the Black Shark 2 has in store for Indian gamers.

Performance

The Black Shark 2 is equipped with a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone features Liquid Cool 3.0 technology to significantly improve heat dissipation. You’re also in for excellent visuals, audio, and performance courtesy of Snapdragon’s elite gaming technology. The Black Shark 2 also boasts pressure-sensing Magic Press technology.

related news

Display

The 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with TrueView Display support does justice to the handset’s high-end hardware. Moreover, the Black Shark 2 also features a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 403ppi of pixel density along with support for HDR+.

Camera

The Black Shark 2 sports a dual rear camera setup that combines a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and 12 MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the phone sees the addition of a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Audio

The Black Shark 2 features two stereo speakers on the front, while the triple-microphone setup works well to suppress noise to ensure communication with teammates isn’t hampered.

Battery

The Black Shark 2 runs of a 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support. So, even if that massive battery does run out, you can still charge it within no time.

Design

The Black Shark 2 has a rugged, gamer-friendly design with RGB light strips on the edges. When it comes to gaming RGB lighting has become mandatory.

All in all, the Black Shark 2 seems like a pretty decent value-for-money handset and is likely to give the OnePlus 7 a good run for its money. The Black Shark 2 will be available in Shadow Black and Frozen Silver colour options, while the over-the-top 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will set you back Rs 49,999. Xiaomi is also offering two detachable controllers for the Black Shark 2 which will be sold separately.
First Published on May 28, 2019 09:52 am

tags #gadgets #Technology #trends #Xiaomi

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Did Disha Patani just say that she tries to impress Tiger Shroff?

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

Bala: This Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar film get ...

Bigg Boss 13: Here's what Karan Patel has to say on being a part of th ...

Bharat Exclusive: Salman Khan bails Katrina Kaif out of THIS problem

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Date: MSBSHSE Class 12 Result to be Releas ...

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Date: MSBSHSE to Announce Class 12 Results ...

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019: Maharashtra 12th Result to be Declared Today ...

I’m in a Very Exciting Phase of My Career, Says Tamannaah Bhatia on ...

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Live Updates: MSBSHSE Class 12th Results t ...

Sensex Rises Over 100 Points; Nifty Above 11,900 in Early Trade

Someone Just Paid $1.2 Million For a Laptop That is Filled With Apocal ...

Former Samajwadi Party MP Found Dead in UP Home; Police Probe on

David Dhawan on Varun-Natasha's Wedding: He Can Come Anytime and Annou ...

Modi reaches out to BIMSTEC leaders for swearing in, Pakistan prime mi ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Centre moves Supreme Court, bats for arrest powers under the CGST Act

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens flat with positive bias, Nifty aro ...

Manpasand Beverages hits 20% lower circuit for 2nd day after arrests o ...

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation shares touch record-high after stell ...

Top brokerage calls for May 28: Credit Suisse downgrades Zee, cuts TP; ...

Narendra Modi's Varanasi speech rebuffed 'liberals' who consider cultu ...

Resident doctor's suicide in Mumbai a grim reminder of how caste bias ...

Schoolgirl killed, 17 injured in mass stabbing in Japan's Kawasaki; at ...

Market continues to be euphoric: Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty a ...

Luv Ranjan talks about De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor and w ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno series to launch in India at 12 pm today: Where, how to watc ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.