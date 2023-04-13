World's most expensive sandwich costs Rs 17,500. It has gold flakes and...

The cheese used in the sandwich retails for about Rs 8,000 a kg. (Image credit: Serendipity3/Instagram)

A restaurant in New York serves what has been recognised by the Guinness World Records as the most expensive grilled cheese sandwich. It costs $214 which is about Rs 17,500 and has gold flakes as one of its key ingredients. Also, the cheese used in the sandwich retails for about Rs 8,000 a kg.

Meet Serendipity3's "Quintessential Grilled Cheese”.

Usually, the restaurant needs customers to place an order for it 48 hours in advance.

Describing the cheese, CNBC Make It reported that the restaurant used rare caciocavallo podolico cheese. It's expensive because there are only 25,000 cows whose milk is used to make it, and the cows lactate for only two months a year.

“When we receive an inquiry we reach out to our sources right away and see if we can have these ingredients flown in,” Serendipity3 creative director Joe Calderone told CNBC Make It. “We have our baker on board to bake the loaf, so we get the wheels in motion right away.”

The "Quintessential Grilled Cheese” sandwich is served on made-to-order French bread prepared with Dom Perignon champagne and is grilled with gold flakes.



While describing it, Nicolas Vega from CNBC Make It who sampled it, said, "The gold leaf doesn’t add anything in terms of flavor, but it’s a fun, over-the-top novelty addition at a restaurant where everything from the menu to the décor is over-the-top."

"The bread is great too, but it’s the cheese itself that’s the star of the show. Caciocavallo podolico tastes like parmesan and manchego had a baby, but it melts like a munster. It instantly makes sense as the cheese of choice for the most expensive grilled cheese money can buy."

But still, it’s a lot of money for a grilled cheese sandwich, Vega added.

