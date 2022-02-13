On World Radio Day, Twitter takes a walk down the memory lane

World Radio Day 2022: Twitter users shared their memories of listening to music and news on radio.

Remember the joy of listening to music, news and commentary on a humble radio set in simpler times? Today is the perfect occasion to share those memories. People across the globe are observing World Radio Day 2022 to celebrate the medium.

World Radio Day was proclaimed by members states of UNESCO in 2011 and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly as an international day in 2012. This year, there are three sub-themes for the day: trust in radio journalism, trust and accessibility and trust and viability of radio stations.



Throwback to 1953, when Audrey Hepburn prepared to record a radio programme for @UNICEF.

Throwback to 1953, when Audrey Hepburn prepared to record a radio programme for @UNICEF.

On Sunday's #WorldRadioDay, we celebrate radio's ability to broaden horizons, build more harmonious societies, and unite & empower people.

UNESCO led the celebration of World Radio Day by sharing a throwback photo of iconic actor Audrey Hepburn. The photo was taken before she recorded a radio programme for another UN agency -- UNICEF.In India, renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created stunning sand art to mark World Radio Day. "Radio continues (to be) one of the most trusted and accessible media in the world," Pattnaik tweeted. "On World Radio Day, my sand with message 'radio and trust' at Puri beach in India ."

Journalist Sunil Kataria recalled his stint with All India Radio in 2009.



On this #WorldRadioDay recalling my radio days while working at @AkashvaniAIR#patiala in 2009 In pics with former director of AIR Patiala station Mr. Amarjit Singh Waraich



Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar tweeted: "Radio was the only window on the world back then! News, sports, music...it was radio all the way! I used to listen to cricket commentary too on radio. I still remember the commentary of Sachin's (Tendulkar) first century when I was 16!"



Radio was the only window on the world back then! News, sports, music...it was radio all the way! I used to listen to cricket commentary too on radio. I still remember the commentary of Sachin's first century when I was 16!
#WorldRadioDay
#radioday



BJP's Jharkhand Spokesperson Kunal Sarangi said "radio and trust" have been inseparable. "Since childhood, it has always been 'we heard it on radio'. Content on radio is uniquely on demand, reliable, economical & educative."