World Glaucoma Week: Ophthalmologists stress early diagnosis to avoid irreversible blindness

Glaucoma is a disease that damages the optic nerve, which transmits visual information from the eye to the brain (Representative Image)

Ophthalmologists have underlined the importance of early diagnosis for detection and treatment of glaucoma to prevent eye impairment. Glaucoma remains one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness in the world and in India.

Glaucoma is a disease that damages the optic nerve, which transmits visual information from the eye to the brain. It typically progresses slowly over time and can cause gradual loss of peripheral vision, eventually leading to blindness if not treated.

World Glaucoma Week is celebrated annually in March to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment of glaucoma.

Globally, glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness after cataract. It is estimated to cause blindness in 4.5 million people worldwide. While in India, out of 12 million people suffering from glaucoma, 1.2 million people are blind owing to this disease as per 2012 statistics.

JC Das, one of the senior-most practicing glaucoma specialists in India, pitched for amplification of knowledge on glaucoma to ensure that people include eye check-ups in their routine health examination.

Related stories Aakash Healthcare invests Rs 220 cr for hospitals foray

"A patient should visit an ophthalmologist as soon as they start experiencing mid symptoms like eye pain or blurry vision. This will lead to early intervention and adoption of a suitable treatment regimen on time," he said.

Deven Tuli, senior consultant, glaucoma, at the ASG Narang Eye Center, New Delhi, said the burden of glaucoma would be much high in India given the very high likelihood of undiagnosed cases.

"India is home to the highest number of people suffering from glaucoma because we have a huge population and most of them are undiagnosed. More than 90 percent of cases of glaucoma remain undiagnosed in the community," Dr Tuli said.

He added that necessary intake of vitamins and minerals such as zinc, copper, selenium and vitamins A, C, and E remain key to good eye health.

"One should limit caffeine intake and must drink plenty of fluids and sleep with the head raised while strictly adhering to the medication schedule," he said.

Talking about the common risk factors for glaucoma, Suneeta Dubey, medical director, glaucoma services, and chairperson, quality assurance, at Dr Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital, identified genetics as one of the most significant risk factors.

“Various factors can contribute to the development of glaucoma. In general, an average individual has a 2.3 percent risk of developing glaucoma in his/her lifetime. However, genetics remain one of the most significant risk factors, as individuals with a parent or sibling with glaucoma have a tenfold increased risk of developing the disease," she said.

Rishi Jain, medical director, Allergan, the pharmaceutical company that is now part of the AbbVie group and which is a major supplier of glaucoma eye drops in India, stressed the need to prevent vision loss in patients, as it cannot be reversed.

"The early symptoms of glaucoma are normally detectable during an eye exam by an optometrist or ophthalmologist. Tonometry, ophthalmoscopy and perimetry are simple tests for detecting increased eye pressure, optic nerve damage and vision loss,” he said.