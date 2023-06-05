World Environment Day 2023: History, theme and significance

The theme for 2023 World Environment Day is "Solutions to plastic pollution." (Representational Photo).

World Environment Day is annually celebrated on June 5. The objective of the day is to create awareness and encourage efforts to protect the environment.

The celebration of World Environment Day offers everyone a chance to increase the basis for an opinion and responsible conduct to preserve and enhance the environment.

History of World Environment Day

In 1972, the United Nations General Assembly introduced World Environment Day. The day came into the existence at the start of the Stockholm Conference on Human Environment. It was first celebrated in 1973 and hence, this year holds an additional significance since it marks 50 years since the day was first celebrated.

Theme for 2023 World Environment Day

The theme for 2023 World Environment Day is "Solutions to Plastic Pollution." The aim of the theme is to remind the world to use an alternate product to plastic that would help reduce pollution. The awareness about the harm that plastics can cause has risen and hence, its usage should be reduced.

The celebrations for 2023 World Environment Day will take place in Ivory Coast in Africa.

"World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental public outreach and is celebrated by millions of people across the world. In 2023, it is hosted by Côte D'Ivoire," a statement on the United Nations website read.

Significance of World Environment Day

The significance of World Environment Day is its impact. The key objective behind observing the day is to increase awareness worldwide to take measures in protecting the environment.

In March 2022, 175 United Nations member countries signed a resolution adopted by United Nations Environment Assembly to try and eliminate plastic pollution. A legally binding agreement is set to be formulated in 2024.

