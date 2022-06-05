World Environment Day 2022: The theme of celebrations this year

World Environment Day is an occasion to celebrate our planet Earth.

People across the globe will mark World Environment Day today. Held annually since 1973, it is the biggest observance related to the environment.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) leads the observance of World Environment Day. The event will be hosted by Sweden.

The theme for World Environment Day this year is “Only One Earth”, with focus on “living sustainably in harmony with nature”.

“The 2022 World Environment Day campaign #OnlyOneEarth calls for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet,” UNEP said.

UNEP has called on individuals, businesses and governments to share with the world what they are doing to help the environment.

"World Environment Day #OnlyOneEarth calls for collective transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet, our common home," it said. "Register your environmental events, campaigns and advocacy as an Earth Action Number and share your impact with the world."

UNEP also put out an interactive map showing environmental actions being taken across the world.

It drew attention to the fact that time is running out to save the planet. "We must go from harming the planet to healing it," UNEP said.

On World Environment Day, UNEP will have a special broadcast to cover celebrations around the world and recognise people leading environmental initiatives.

"From an electric vehicle rally in Cairo to a massive cyclathon in Mumbai to an e-waste drive in Bucharest, you will be able to catch up with some of the latest outcomes from one of the biggest days for the environment," it said. "Join people around the world, build your Earth Action Number with actions and events, and share your impact with the world."