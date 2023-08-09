Women want remote working roles, even if it means turning down a dream job: Survey

Only 59 percent of the women surveyed said they would accept a full-time, in-person job. (Representational image: Pixabay)

Women are more committed to remote working than their male colleagues, a recent survey has found. According to it, women are more likely than men to turn down a job if it involves going to the office every day, even if it means rejecting a dream job.

The survey was carried out among 2,000 adults by the Censuswide for UK office rental agency Space32, Forbes India reported. And it found that only 59 percent of the women -- compared with 67 percent of the men questioned -- said they would be prepared to go to the office five days a week, even for their dream job.

Moreover, while 50 percent of the women surveyed said they would be prepared to increase the number of days they spend in the office to help their career progress, the percentage rose to 60 percent when it came to their male counterparts. In fact, only 59 percent of the women said they would accept a full-time, in-person job, compared to 66 percent of the men, the survey stated.

Last year, a YouGov survey carried out among 4,000 Americans found that 43 percent of the men questioned considered it "acceptable" to come into the office every day, compared with just 28 percent of women. It also noted that 57 percent of women attach greater importance to flexible working hours while only 44 percent of men agreed with it, Forbes India reported.

Read more: 'Lazy girl job' trend: Women ditch hustle culture for easy jobs with decent salary, 'chill life'

This tendency for women to prefer remote jobs could increase inequalities between men and women, France's Haut Conseil à l'Egalité (High Council for Equality) had warned last February. The HCE report highlighted that, during the country's first period of Covid-related lockdown, more than a third of women who worked from home for six hours or more devoted at least two hours to domestic tasks, as compared to an average of one in five men.

Another recent study conducted in the US noted that regular remote work may slow down women's career advancement and even delay their acquisition of the professional skills necessary for a promotion.

Read more: Indians aren't ready to return to office: 71% prefer flexibility to better pay, finds survey