Woman shares post on her cab driver who was an engineer at Qualcomm. 'He earns more...'

There are a majority of people all over the world who are being underpaid but are quiet qualified. The situation has become difficult and more common especially post the Covid-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc globally. To overcome such problems, people either resort to having “side hustles” or changing their profession entirely.

A woman had an encounter with a person who was going through the same. Shweta Kukreja discovered that her cab driver was an engineer. He opted to drive cabs because it paid better than his corporate job.

According to Kukreja, her cab driver used to work at Qualcomm, an American multinational corporation that creates semiconductors, software and services related to wireless technology.

“I was in a cab yesterday and that driver was an engineer. He said he earns more from the cab driving than his corporate job at Qualcomm,” she wrote.

Needless to say that Kukreja’s post grabbed a lot of eyeballs online and went viral instantly. Social media users had a lot to say about the same.

“Panipuri-wala near my society earns a 3-4 lakhs a month. He’s just 6th pass, he told me. Now he has opened another stall in another place,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Don’t worry. We have similar situations here in Toronto.”

Some people were not convinced by Kukreja’s post. “I seriously doubt that,” a third user remarked.

“Sounds a bit impossible to me. I mean it is sad if it is true,” a fourth user wrote.