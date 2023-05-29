Woman becomes 'full-time daughter' after parents offer her Rs 47,000 per month

As per a report in the South China Morning Post, the woman, who was identified as 40-year-old Nianan, had been an employee with a news agency for 15 years. (Representational Photo).

A woman in China quit her job after her parents offered to take care of her and give her 4,000 yuan (approximately Rs 47,000) a month for her expenses.

As per a report in the South China Morning Post, the woman, who was identified as 40-year-old Nianan, had been an employee with a news agency for 15 years and in 2022, experienced changes in her role which increased her stress levels.

On observing this, the woman's parents stepped in and told her that they were willing to take care of her, financially.

"Why don't you just quit your job? We'll take care of you financially," they told the woman.

The offer motivated the woman and she resigned from her role and decided to become a "full-time daughter" to her parents. She revealed her daily routine to South China Morning Post in which she said her day began with dancing with her parents for one hour every day and then she goes to buy groceries with her parents.

The evenings are spent cooking dinner with her father and she also takes up other responsibilities such as driving the car and organising vacations.

The woman admitted that spending time with her parents has proven to be therapeutic for her but revealed that the "biggest pressure source" for her has been the "desire to earn more money".

She revealed that her parents had told her if she found a "suitable job", she could return to work again.

Also read: This Delhi woman quit her corporate job to travel the world full-time