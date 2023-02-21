Wipro's email to freshers on salary cut: 'If you accept this offer...'

The Wipro letter comes after the company laid off 452 freshers it had made offers to but hadn't yet onboarded.

Software giant Wipro has written to candidates it previously made a job offer of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum (LPA), asking if they would be willing to take up the offer at Rs 3.5 LPA. This comes in an uncertain demand environment, margin pressures, and recessionary concerns, which has caused Wipro to delay onboarding for the 2022 batch of graduates for several months.

An email sent to candidates, accessed by Moneycontrol, thanks students for completing the Velocity programme, and says the company continues to assess the situation.

Candidates with a package of Rs 6.5 LPA who were waiting to be onboarded (a process they say has been deferred since August) received an email from Wipro last week, giving them the option to choose the lower-paying role and to do so by Tuesday.

Here is the full text of Wipro's email to freshers:

"We thank you for completing the Velocity training program successfully. We hope you found the program curriculum helpful in preparing you for a promising career ahead.

Like others in our industry, we continue to assess global economies and customer needs, which factor into our hiring plans. We appreciate your commitment and patience as we try to identify joining opportunities for you. Currently, we have certain Project Engineer roles available for recruitment with an annual compensation of INR 3.5 lakhs. We would like to offer all our Velocity graduates in the FY23 batch an opportunity to opt for these roles.

The onboarding for these roles will be initiated from March 2023 onwards.

To accept this offer of INR 3.5 lakhs per annum, please fill up this short survey(SurveyLink) by February 20, 2023.

This will enable us to ascertain your interest and, thereby, your acceptance to proceed. If you choose to accept this offer, all previous offers will stand void.

We encourage you to grab this opportunity as it is time-bound.

Should you have any questions, please feel free to write to manager.campus@wipro.com. We look forward to welcoming you at Wipro."