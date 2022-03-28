Will Smith's son Jaden says dad's speech made him cry, deletes tweet amid Chris Rock slapping row

Oscars 2022: Will Smith's son Jaden posted a selfie on Twitter with the message: "“My dads speech made me cry.” But, he deleted the tweet soon after. (Image credit: @dramaforthegirl/Twitter)

After Will Smith stunned audience across the globe by slapping presenter Chris Rock on Oscars 2022 stage, his 23-year-old son Jaden reacted to the controversy and his father's speech after bagging the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Smith assaulted Rock after he cracked a joke on his wife and actor Jada Pinkett Smith on her cropped hair. The 50-year-old actor had in the past spoken about her battle with the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which can cause hair loss and balding.



Jaden posted a selfie on Twitter with the message: "“My dads speech made me cry.” But, he deleted the tweet soon after. Screenshots of it have, however, been doing rounds on social media.He then followed it up with another tweet, "And that's how we do it."

His 21-year-sister Willow is yet to make a comment on the incident on social media.

Will Smith, in his tearful Oscar speech, apologised to the Academy and fellow nominees -- but notably not to Rock -- after winning the Oscar for Best Actor for King Richard later in the night.

Meanwhile, the Academy released a statement saying they do not "condone violence of any form".



The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Since Oscars 2022 was being held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they are aware that an incident took place at the Academy Awards but that no one involved has filed a report, reported The Independent.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” a statement by the LAPD said.