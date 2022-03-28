English
    Will Smith's son Jaden says dad's speech made him cry, deletes tweet amid Chris Rock slapping row

    While Will Smith's son Jaden deleted one of his tweets, daughter Willow is yet to make a comment regarding the incident. Smith shocked the industry after slapping Oscar 2022 presenter Chris Rock on stage.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST
    Oscars 2022: Will Smith's son Jaden posted a selfie on Twitter with the message:

    Oscars 2022: Will Smith's son Jaden posted a selfie on Twitter with the message: "“My dads speech made me cry.” But, he deleted the tweet soon after. (Image credit: @dramaforthegirl/Twitter)


    After Will Smith stunned audience across the globe by slapping presenter Chris Rock on Oscars 2022 stage, his 23-year-old son Jaden reacted to the controversy and his father's speech after bagging the Academy Award for Best Actor.

    Smith assaulted Rock after he cracked a joke on his wife and actor Jada Pinkett Smith on her cropped hair. The 50-year-old actor had in the past spoken about her battle with the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which can cause hair loss and balding.

    Jaden posted a selfie on Twitter with the message: "“My dads speech made me cry.” But, he deleted the tweet soon after. Screenshots of it have, however, been doing rounds on social media.

    He then followed it up with another tweet, "And that's how we do it."

    His 21-year-sister Willow is yet to make a comment on the incident on social media.

    Will Smith, in his tearful Oscar speech, apologised to the Academy and fellow nominees -- but notably not to Rock -- after winning the Oscar for Best Actor for King Richard later in the night.

    Read more: 'New Batman': Twitter after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during Oscars 2022

    Meanwhile, the Academy released a statement saying they do not "condone violence of any form".

    Since Oscars 2022 was being held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they are aware that an incident took place at the Academy Awards but that no one involved has filed a report, reported The Independent.

    “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” a statement by the LAPD said.

    Read more: Oscars 2022 viral moment: When Will Smith smacked Chris Rock. What exactly happened
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 02:55 pm
