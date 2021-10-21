MARKET NEWS

"Will be ultimately filled with lies": Internet reacts to Trump's Truth Social platform

Donald Trump's Truth Social is available for pre-order on Apple's App Store and a Beta launch has been planned for invited guests in November next month.

Shylaja Varma
October 21, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST
Source: AP

Source: AP


Donald Trump on Wednesday said he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform, “Truth Social”, nine months after he was expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Capitol riot in January.

The former US President, who is also launching the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG),  said  the “Truth Social” app is to create a rival to the social media giants that have shut him out. While Twitter has banned him permanently, Facebook suspended his account at least until January 2023.

Trump’s latest announcement has been met with jokes and memes on social media, with users saying the new platform will certainly be hacked.

“Chances of Truth Social being hacked within 24 hours of its launch are, conservatively, nearly 100%,” journalist William Turton said.

"Has Trump’s TRUTH social media platform declared bankruptcy yet?" another user said.

The social network is available for pre-order on Apple's App Store and a Beta launch has been planned for invited guests in November. A global rollout is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

A Twitter user said the name “Truth Social” is an irony considering his social media posts in the past were often riddled with misinformation.

“It's ironic how Donald Trump is launching a social media site call Truth Social, which will ultimately be filled with lies,” the user wrote.


Trump has spoken about launching his own social media site ever since he was barred from Twitter and Facebook. An earlier effort to launch a blog on his existing website was abandoned after the page drew dismal views.

 

A tech journalist, meanwhile, said he was able to set up an account on the yet-to-be-launched “Truth Social” using a specific URL.
