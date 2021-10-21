"Will be ultimately filled with lies": Internet reacts to Trump's Truth Social platform

Source: AP

Donald Trump on Wednesday said he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform, “Truth Social”, nine months after he was expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Capitol riot in January.

The former US President, who is also launching the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), said the “Truth Social” app is to create a rival to the social media giants that have shut him out. While Twitter has banned him permanently, Facebook suspended his account at least until January 2023.

Trump’s latest announcement has been met with jokes and memes on social media, with users saying the new platform will certainly be hacked.



Chances of Truth Social being hacked within 24 hours of its launch are, conservatively, nearly 100%

— William Turton (@WilliamTurton) October 21, 2021

“Chances of Truth Social being hacked within 24 hours of its launch are, conservatively, nearly 100%,” journalist William Turton said.

"Has Trump’s TRUTH social media platform declared bankruptcy yet?" another user said.



Has Trump’s TRUTH social media platform declared bankruptcy yet?? — Adam "Tex" Davis (@AdamTexDavis) October 21, 2021



The social network is available for pre-order on Apple's App Store and a Beta launch has been planned for invited guests in November. A global rollout is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

A Twitter user said the name “Truth Social” is an irony considering his social media posts in the past were often riddled with misinformation.

“It's ironic how Donald Trump is launching a social media site call Truth Social, which will ultimately be filled with lies,” the user wrote.

It's ironic how Donald Trump is launching a social media site call Truth Social, which will ultimately be filled with lies.— Emilli (@Emilli96) October 21, 2021

Trump has spoken about launching his own social media site ever since he was barred from Twitter and Facebook. An earlier effort to launch a blog on his existing website was abandoned after the page drew dismal views.



Was just able to setup an account using the handle @donaldtrump on 'Truth Social,' former President Donald Trump's new social media website. Although the site is not officially open, a URL was discovered allowing users to sign up anyway. pic.twitter.com/MRMQzjNhma — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) October 21, 2021

A tech journalist, meanwhile, said he was able to set up an account on the yet-to-be-launched “Truth Social” using a specific URL.