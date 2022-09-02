English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Why Twitter is full of one-word tweets from popular accounts

    NASA sums up its work as "universe", while CNN says "breaking news".

    Moneycontrol News
    September 02, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST
    What has inspired Twitter users to become extremely brief?

    What has inspired Twitter users to become extremely brief?


    Amtrak is a gigantic passenger railroad serving most of United States and Canada but in a tweet on Friday it summed up its brand description as "trains".

    The one-word tweet gathered more than 1.3 lakh likes and likely sparked a trend where other brands also described themselves in a similar fashion.

     

    CNN, one of the world's premier news channels, tweeted: "breaking news". Users wondered if an intern was behind the tweet.

    Close

    Related stories

     

     

    US-based National Public Radio and NASA also followed suit with their own minimal descriptions.

     

     

    Sports teams and organisations also jumped on the bandwagon. The American Major League Baseball tweeted "baseball", while Oakland Athletics team wrote "athletics".

    Political leaders did not stay behind in catching up to the trend.

    US President Joe Biden tweeted "democracy".

     

     

    John Garamendi, a Democratic Party member, referred to his role as a Congressman in a bare way.




    Big businesses also tweeted humble descriptions of themselves. Marriott Bonvoy wrote "hotels".

    Twitter users described the trend as "madness". One account pointed others to a tweet that they believed sparked the flurry of one-word tweets.

    "Really annoys me when people say one word and then just say. ‘That’s it. That’s the tweet.’ Please have the confidence to write just the one word," the tweet said.

     

    Another user expressed annoyance at how fast the one-word tweets became a trend. 

    "This went from cute, quirky tweet to stupid Brand Twitter meme in record time. I hate it here," they said. 

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #social media #Twitter #Twitter Trends
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 10:43 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.