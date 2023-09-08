Why 'Einstein's Brain' - a product promising genius with a click - has sold 20,000 units in China

'Einstein's brain' promises a mental transformation akin to Albert Einstein.

A peculiar product known as "Einstein's Brain" has taken China by storm. Marketed as the key to unlocking hidden intellect, this virtual product has captured the imagination of thousands, promising a mental transformation akin to the iconic physicist Albert Einstein.

With catchy advertisements claiming that intelligence will sprout overnight, this phenomenon has swept through China's online marketplace, Taobao. But amidst the fervour, scepticism and ridicule persist. Is "Einstein's Brain" truly a path to enlightenment, or just another digital placebo?

On the bustling digital aisles of Taobao, more than 20,000 customers have purchased "Einstein's Brain” for just 0.1 to one yuan (Rs 10). The product's creators boldly claim that, after a nominal payment, customers need only await their impending intellectual awakening.

"Our product is virtual. After you pay for it, what you need to do is to wait to become smart. Usually after one night’s sleep you will find the Einstein brain has already grown in your head," states an advertisement.

For some, this strange experiment appears to yield results. One satisfied customer exclaimed, "It’s very effective. When I took a test after buying it, I found I could solve all the problems in the examination,” South China Morning Post reported.

Others see it as a form of psychological comfort, with one buyer stating, "You can regard it as a psychological comfort or a belief." Yet, amidst the testimonials, there is no shortage of mockery, with one person humorously quipping, "After buying, I realized I was silly before. So as expected, I became clever."

Chen Zhilin, a Chongqing-based psychological consultant, described "Einstein's Brain" as a product designed to soothe, adjust, or manage emotions. "If you believe you have the same wisdom as Einstein and you bring the confidence and pleasure of doing so to the examination hall, you will score better than usual," Chen told SCMP.

"Einstein's Brain" is just one example of the quirky products that have gained traction among China's youth. From chat support services for those suffering from "love brain" to "student toilet paper" featuring academic content, these novelties are a testament to the ever-evolving landscape of consumer desires.