What PM Narendra Modi gifted world leaders at Quad Summit. Pics inside

A wooden hand-carved box with Rogan painting (left) and Sanjhi artwork. (Image credit: @PBNS_India/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day visit to Japan for the Quad summit on Tuesday and apart from holding bilateral meetings with the Quad leaders, he also gave each of them gifts hand-crafted by Indian artisans.

The Prime Minister gifted US President Joe Biden Sanjhi artwork. The artform of hand cutting designs on paper is typical in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Traditionally motifs from Lord Krishna stories are created in stencils. These stencils are cut free hand using scissor or a blade. The delicate Sanjhi is often held together by thin sheets of paper.



PM @narendramodi’s gift to President of US: Sanjhi Art

— Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) May 24, 2022

The intricate Sanjhi panel gifted to Biden was based on theme of Thakurani Ghat from Mathura and was created by a National awardee.

Prime Minister Modi's gift to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese was a Gond painting. One of the most admired tribal art forms, these painting, created by dots and lines, Gond art is considered very similar to Aboriginal art of Australia. The Aborigines have their own stories like the Gonds do about creation.



— Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) May 24, 2022





PM @narendramodi’s to Japan PM: Wooden Handcarved box with Rogan Painting

— Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) May 24, 2022

A wooden hand-carved box with Rogan painting was gifted to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Rogan painting, is an art of cloth printing practiced in the Kutch District of Gujarat. In this craft, paint made from boiled oil and vegetable dyes is laid down on fabric using either a metal block (printing) or a stylus (painting). The craft nearly died out in the late 20th century, with Rogan painting being practiced by only one family.

While hand carving on wood is an intricate art inspired by traditional jali designs taken from famous monuments of the country.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who visited Tokyo at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, held separate bilateral meetings with US President Biden, Kishida and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.





