What lost Titanic submersible maker said on vessel not being up to industry standards

The Titan submersible, along with its crew of five, has gone missing.

The recent disappearance of the Titan submersible, along with its crew of five, during a mission to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has brought attention to the vessel's lack of classification and the safety concerns surrounding it. The maker of the submersible, OceanGate, had previously defended its decision not to pursue classification, citing "innovation" as the primary reason.

In a 2019 blog post titled "Why Isn't Titan Classified?" OceanGate emphasized the innovative features of their submersible, which they believed fell outside the existing standards and industry paradigm.

The blog post stated, "By definition, innovation is outside of an already accepted system. However, this does not mean that OceanGate does not meet standards where they apply, but it does mean that innovation often falls outside of the existing industry paradigm."

OceanGate further explained that the incorporation of new and innovative designs, such as the use of carbon-fiber material and a real-time hull-health-monitoring system, would have required a multiyear approval cycle due to the lack of pre-existing standards. They likened their approach to that of companies like SpaceX and Virgin Galactic, who have pushed boundaries and disrupted established norms.

However, this approach has raised concerns about the absence of classification, a standard practice in the maritime industry to ensure the safety and compliance of seafaring vehicles.

Classification societies play a crucial role in assessing vessels against specific standards, verifying their design, construction, and maintenance to ensure they meet the necessary safety requirements.

OceanGate's CEO, Stockton Rush, expressed frustration in a 2019 interview, suggesting that excessive regulations were impeding progress and innovation in the industry.

Rush argued, "It's obscenely safe because they have all these regulations. But it also hasn't innovated or grown because they have all these regulations."

The search and rescue operation for the missing crew members of the Titan is currently underway, led by the US Coast Guard. The tourist vessel reportedly has only a few days of oxygen left. If located, accessing the submersible from the outside poses an additional challenge since the crew is locked in with dead bolts, preventing them from breaking out if the vessel surfaces.

Reports suggest that some of the equipment on board the Titan appeared to be improvised and off-the-shelf, including the use of a video-game controller to steer the vessel.