Delhi Weather Today: IMD forecasts gusty winds and light rain, but no respite from heat for Delhiites

Temperature peaked at 41.3 degrees Celsius (°C) yesterday on May 15, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) however forecast light rainfall for May 16.

Temperature in Delhi's NCR peaked at 41.3 degrees Celsius (°C) yesterday on May 15 but the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) has forecast light rainfall for May 16.

The weather department said in a tweet the national capital is likely to witness dust storms and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 75 km/h. Adjoining areas such as Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, and Nuh (Haryana) will also witness similar weather.

The predicted temperature range for today is approximately 41 degrees Celsius as the maximum and 26 degrees Celsius as the minimum.



16/05/2023: 02:20 IST; Dust storm/gusty winds with speed of 40-75 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Nuh (Haryana) . Dust storm/Thunderstorm with rain (followed by rain) and

— RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) May 15, 2023

Later this week, strong surface winds are expected in New Delhi on May 18. Moving on to May 19, there is a chance of light rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds, the IMD said.

The IMD also predicted that regions such as Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana), as well as Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, and Rajgarh (Rajasthan) will witness dust storms, thunderstorms accompanied by rain, and gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 60 km/h in the early hours of May 16.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was measured at 162, placing it in the moderate category. Other regions in the NCR such as Ghaziabad (160), Greater Noida (171), and Noida (186) also recorded moderate AQI levels. However, Faridabad (100) reported satisfactory air quality, while Gurugram (273) fell into the poor category.