Cyclone Mocha: Intense rain, rough sea warning for parts of east India

States along the eastern coast are on alert following the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) warning of heavy rains, gusty winds and rough sea over the next few days.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea due to the recently developed Cyclone Mocha and can bring heavy rains to some coastal areas over the next few days, IMD said on May 8.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the region on May 8, it said. After intensifying into a cyclonic storm, while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea, strong winds with a speed of 60 kilometers per hour can blow in the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. There is a possibility of heavy rains in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha until May 12.

The sea conditions are predicted to be rough over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea on May 8 and very rough from May 9 on.

IMD has advised fishermen, small ships, boats, and trawlers not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the Andaman Sea. Tourism and other shipping activities should be regulated from May 10–12.

Following the warning, states are on high alert across, with local disaster response teams prepared to handle any emergency situations that may arise. The meteorological department has issued a warning for cyclonic storm 'Mocha," covering 18 districts in Odisha.

The regional weather bureau in Bhubaneswar has issued a yellow alert for nine districts in Odisha, cautioning of possible thunderstorms and lightning.

The national weather service has issued a yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms in several Odisha districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, and Puri.

The weather forecaster also had a warning for other parts of the country. IMD said maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 3-5°C over most parts of the country over the five days and become near normal over Northwest India by May 8 and over the remaining parts of the country by May 10 but heat-wave conditions are unlikely over the next five days.

