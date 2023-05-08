Cyclone Mocha to make landfall in West Bengal, Odisha this week

(Representational image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said it expects cyclone Mocha to make landfall across West Bengal and Odisha this week, however there is no immediate threat from the cyclone.

The IMD said the cyclonic circulation is concentrated over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea. This will lead to a low-pressure area to form over the region on Monday, May 8.

Post that, cyclone Mocha is then expected to intensify into a depression around May 9 and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the Central Bay of Bengal.

However, there is no possibility of north Bengal districts coming under the influence of the cyclone as the cyclonic system, if formed, may make landfall finally in the coastal belt of Bangladesh-Myanmar by the end of next week affecting south Bengal, the spokesperson said to persistent questions.

The met office on Sunday had forecast light to moderate rainfall in several districts across West Bengal for May 8 due to a rise in humidity level and heat.

With the maximum temperature in Kolkata slated to rise to 38.4 degrees Celsius along with an 85 per cent humidity level on Monday, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning in the city, North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Bankura, Birbhum, Purba Medinipur, Howrah, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, a met office spokesperson said.

''However there is very little possibility of rains caused by the cyclone in the next two days and the picture will be clearer by Tuesday,'' he said.

Light rains are also forecast in the northern part of the state - in the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda in the next 24 hours, he said.

With inputs from news agencies