English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Cyclone Mocha damages over 230 houses in Mizoram

    Of the 236 houses, 27 were completely damaged and 127 houses were partially damaged, the officials said.

    PTI
    May 15, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST
    Cyclone Mocha

    Cyclone Mocha

    At least 236 houses and eight refugee camps have been damaged after super cyclone Mocha struck several parts of Mizoram, officials said on Monday.

    A total of 5,749 people in more than 50 villages were affected by the powerful winds on Sunday, they said.

    However, there were no reports of fatalities.

    Super cyclone Mocha made landfall along the Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts on Sunday, after intensifying into the equivalent of a Category-5 storm, causing extensive damage to the southeastern coastlines and forcing the evacuation of over five lakh people in low lying areas.

    Of the 236 houses, 27 were completely damaged and 127 houses were partially damaged, the officials said.

    Siaha district in the southern part of Mizoram, which shares its border with Myanmar, was the worst hit as 101 houses, including two relief camps, suffered damages, they said.

    The super cyclone made landfall on the Teknaf shorelines before making its way through the Naf River that divides Bangladesh and Myanmar.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Cyclone Mocha #Houses #Mizoram
    first published: May 15, 2023 05:44 pm