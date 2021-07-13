Southwest Monsoon covers entire India, late by five days: IMD

On July 13, several parts of the NCR received rainfall following which the IMD declared the monsoon's arrival in Delhi. (Representative image)

The Southwest Monsoon covered the entire country on July 13, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), five days late from the normal date of July 8. Monsoon also advanced to Delhi on the day, 16 days from the normal date of June 27, said the weather department.

“In association with the continued prevalence of moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal in the lower levels since past four days, enhanced cloud cover and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of the country including Delhi, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Thus, the Southwest Monsoon has covered entire country on 13th July, against the normal date of 08th July,” the IMD said in a press release.

The monsoon covered its last outposts - the desert town of Jaisalmer and Ganganagar in Rajasthan - on July 12 but evaded Delhi.



On July 13, several parts of the NCR received rainfall following which the IMD declared the monsoon's arrival in Delhi . The rain brought relief to the people of the national capital from the ongoing spell of scorching heat. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature dropped to 25.2 degrees Celsius after the rains. It was 27 degrees Celsius on the previous day.

"Monsoon has arrived in Delhi, although after much delay. It was initially expected to hit here late June," an IMD official said. In 2002, the monsoon had reached Delhi on July 19. This monsoon is the most-delayed in the city since then.

The maximum temperature on the day is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, few notches below the high of 37.7 degrees Celsius recorded on July 12. However, the relative humidity in the morning was at a high of 100 percent.

There have been several instances when monsoon covered the country very late. For example, in 2002, it covered the entire country by August 15.

According to the standard operating procedure, the monsoon onset is declared on the basis of the rainfall reported in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, an IMD official earlier said.

(With inputs from PTI)