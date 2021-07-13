Monsoon Update | Delhi witnesses heavy showers; IMD may announce arrival of monsoon today

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

Some areas of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) received heavy rainfall early on July 13, marking the much-awaited arrival of the monsoon.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials will make a formal announcement about the monsoon’s arrival in Delhi in the July 13 weather bulletin after observing the rainfall.

“Finally Monsoon Rains over Delhi! Even though monsoon conditions were prevailing last 2-3 days, @Indiametdept was waiting for these rains to declare monsoon onset. Last 2 days it rained everywhere surrounding Delhi, except Delhi,” Madhavan Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, tweeted on July 13.

People of Delhi had been waiting for the monsoon for nearly a month. The weather department had first forecast that the seasonal rainfall will reach the national capital by June 15.

Monsoon showers kept eluding Delhi and neighbouring areas despite rainfall picking up in other parts of north India.



By June 13, it had covered most parts of the country except northwest India.

Cloudburst in Dharamshala

Incessant monsoon rains triggered cloudbursts, flash floods and widespread destruction in Himachal Pradesh on July 12.

Videos showing the gushing waters in Dharamshala, a popular tourist destination, went viral on social media. All flights to Dharamshala were cancelled after the floods.

Dharamshala recorded 79.4 mm of rainfall within 12 hours and the IMD has predicted more rainfall. As per the Met Department, the heavy downpour will continue till July 14.

Meanwhile, incessant rain continued to batter parts of Kerala. The weather department had issued an orange alert for five northern districts of the state.

The IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea, predicting squally weather and strong winds off the Gujarat coast along with heavy rains in some parts till July 14.