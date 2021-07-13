MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather

Monsoon Update | Delhi witnesses heavy showers; IMD may announce arrival of monsoon today

People of Delhi had been waiting for monsoon for nearly a month. Rainfall kept eluding the national capital and neighbouring areas despite seasonal showers picking up in other parts of north India.

Moneycontrol News
July 13, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.


Some areas of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) received heavy rainfall early on July 13, marking the much-awaited arrival of the monsoon.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials will make a formal announcement about the monsoon’s arrival in Delhi in the July 13 weather bulletin after observing the rainfall.

“Finally Monsoon Rains over Delhi! Even though monsoon conditions were prevailing last 2-3 days, @Indiametdept was waiting for these rains to declare monsoon onset. Last 2 days it rained everywhere surrounding Delhi, except Delhi,” Madhavan Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, tweeted on July 13.

People of Delhi had been waiting for the monsoon for nearly a month. The weather department had first forecast that the seasonal rainfall will reach the national capital by June 15.

Monsoon showers kept eluding Delhi and neighbouring areas despite rainfall picking up in other parts of north India.

Close

Related stories

By June 13, it had covered most parts of the country except northwest India.

Cloudburst in Dharamshala

Incessant monsoon rains triggered cloudbursts, flash floods and widespread destruction in Himachal Pradesh on July 12.

Videos showing the gushing waters in Dharamshala, a popular tourist destination, went viral on social media. All flights to Dharamshala were cancelled after the floods.

Dharamshala recorded 79.4 mm of rainfall within 12 hours and the IMD has predicted more rainfall. As per the Met Department, the heavy downpour will continue till July 14.

Meanwhile, incessant rain continued to batter parts of Kerala. The weather department had issued an orange alert for five northern districts of the state.

The IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea, predicting squally weather and strong winds off the Gujarat coast along with heavy rains in some parts till July 14.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Delhi #IMD #India #monsoon #Weather
first published: Jul 13, 2021 09:08 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Skills

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Skills

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.