Watch: Viral video of tourists flocking on railway tracks near Goa's Dudhsagar Waterfall. Here's why

The video surfaced days after Goa’s forest department barred entry at waterfalls inside wildlife sanctuaries in the state due to heavy rainfall and drowning incidents. (Image: @VisitUdupi/Twitter)

If you like to stay active on social media, you might have seen several videos of people flocking to hilly areas for respite from the heat. May, June and July are vacation months and every major tourist destination is super crowded. However, it is not advised to go for a trip to the mountains for now as torrential rain has created havoc all over.

While we talking about this, let us tell you about a video that is doing the rounds of the internet. The clip showed a gigantic crowd of people flocking on the railway tracks near Goa’s popular tourist spot, Dudhsagar Falls. Every year, during the rainy season, tourists gather to catch a glimpse of the majestic waterfall.

The video surfaced online days after Goa’s forest department barred entry at waterfalls inside wildlife sanctuaries in the state due to heavy rainfall and drowning incidents. However, the clip showed several people standing along the railway tracks on their way to the picturesque waterfall as some roads had been closed due to rain.



End this Herd Mentality Dudhsagar Falls trek today pic.twitter.com/Ldk93RN5dQ

— Visit Udupi (@VisitUdupi) July 16, 2023

“We urge you to savour the beauty of Dudhsagar Falls from WITHIN your coach. Walking on/along tracks not only endangers your own safety but is also an offence under Section 147, 159 of Railway Act. It can also endanger safety of trains. De-boarding at Dudhsagar or any other station along the Braganza Ghat is prohibited. All passengers are requested to co-operate & follow rules laid down for your own safety,” South Western Railway tweeted from its official handle.

Another video doing the rounds of the internet showed quite a number of trekkers and tourists doing sit-ups for attempting to reach the Dudhsagar Falls by trekking through railway tracks.



Tresspassers on Railway Tracks eager the watch the Dudhsagar Water Falls being "Punished" for endangering lives & obstructing train movementpic.twitter.com/zhYRI7pNxN

— (@mumbaimatterz) July 16, 2023

The sudden surge in tourist footfall at waterfalls can be attributed to the monsoon and people looking for a retreat. Railway authorities have issued warnings against trekking and walking along the tracks to reach the falls.