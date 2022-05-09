English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: Vedanta's Anil Agarwal sings bhajan with mother

    The moment was shared on social media with Anil Agarwal's daughter. "Nothing warms my heart quite as much as hearing my dad talking to my grandmom....

    Moneycontrol News
    May 09, 2022 / 05:55 PM IST
    Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal talks to his mother over a video call. (Screengrab from video shared by @priya_agarwal/Twitter)

    Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal talks to his mother over a video call. (Screengrab from video shared by @priya_agarwal/Twitter)


    Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Sunday wished his mother a happy Mother's Day and to commemorate the occasion the 68-year-old sang a bhajan with his mother over a video call.

    The moment was shared on social media with his daughter Priya Agarwal Hebbar.

    "Nothing warms my heart quite as much as hearing my dad Anil Agarwal
    talking to my grandmom. Caught this beautiful moment between them. No matter the age, the bond between a child and a mother is always special," she wrote.

    Close

    Related stories

    Responding to it, the Vedanta Chairman tweeted, "From feeding my belly with the most delicious ghee shakkar rotis, to helping me succeed in my goals– I owe it all to you, Maaji. Happy Mother's Day, with love from the luckiest son in the world." He also thanked his daughter for capturing the moment.

    The video struck a chord with Twitter users. "No body can expect more in life then blessings of the mother... God bless you and your family," a user tweeted.

    To which Agarwal responded with: "Rightly said... nothing is greater in life than a mother's blessings."



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anil Agarwal #Priya Agarwal Hebbar #Vedanta
    first published: May 9, 2022 05:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.