Watch: This 70-year-old woman's holy dip in River Ganga involved a dive from a bridge

This elderly woman's holy dip in Ganga involves a jump from a bridge. (Image: Screengrab from video tweeted by @news18dotcom)

The adventurous style of an elderly woman taking a dip in the holy river Ganga has created a stir on the internet. In a video that has now gone viral on social media platforms, the 70-year-old can be seen leaping forward from the bridge at Hardiwar' Har Ki Pauri Ghat before jumping into the Ganga river.

Onlookers can be heard cheering the woman as she braves through the flow of water and swims across to the sides.

The video has garnered a varied range of reactions from social media users. While some hailed the woman for her courage, others seemed concerned about her safety. Posting the video, a user urged others to refrain from trying to copy the act as it may result in accidents and serious injuries.

In a similar viral video earlier this year, a 62-year-old woman was seen scaling the Agasthyarkoodam peak, one of the highest among Kerala’s Sahyadri mountain range. The video was shared online along with a long caption narrating the woman's hiking experience and other trekkers’ reactions to her enthusiasm and energy.

“This is Nagaratnamma doing rope climbing on 16th February 2022. She came with her son and friends from Bengaluru. This is her first trip outside Karnataka. She said for the last 40 yrs after her marriage she had been busy with family responsibilities. Now since her children have all grown up and settled she can pursue her dreams.” read the caption.

The comments section of the video was flooded with reactions of users hailing the woman's enthusiasm and energy.

Previously, a clip of a 72-year-old woman ziplining in a park in Kerala’s Palakkad had also caught a lot of attention online. The saree-clad woman can be seen showing a thumbs-up sign while gearing up for ziplining.

The woman was inspired to try ziplining after she saw others trying the activity during a stroll in the park.