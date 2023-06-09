Watch: Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano erupts again after a 3-month break

Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano is erupting after a three-month hiatus. (Image: USGSVolcanoes/Facebook)

Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano began to erupt on Wednesday morning after a three-month hiatus, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) said sharing photos and videos of the phenomenon on social media.

The US Geological Survey's (USGS) Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected signs of an eruption within Kīlauea's summit caldera, specifically within Halemaʻumaʻu crater, located in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park.

"The opening phases of eruptions are dynamic. Webcam imagery shows fissures at the base of Halemaʻumaʻu crater generating lava flows on the surface of the crater floor. The activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu, and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses," stated the observatory.

The alert level for Kīlauea has been raised to red, indicating a "warning" status, as per the observatory. However, there is currently no indication that populated areas are under threat, as affirmed by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency on Twitter.

Live video footage captured by the USGS reveals glowing lava shooting into the air from the volcano's summit, painting a mesmerizing yet ominous picture. The eruption is presently contained within the bounds of Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park.

To ensure public safety, the National Park Service (NPS) has designated specific locations from which visitors can observe the eruption safely. These viewing areas range from as close as half-a-mile away, enabling individuals to witness the spectacle.

“Witnessing the crust of an active lava lake being dragged into seething fountains is unforgettable. While an eruption is an exciting experience, keep in mind you are observing a sacred event," the NPS stated in a news release.

During the early stages of the eruption lava fountains soared up to 50 feet, with bursts shooting up to a whopping 200 feet, the observatory said. It has since come down.

This recent eruption follows Kīlauea's previous activity in January and the signs of heightened unrest observed in May. Notably, the volcano had ceased erupting in December, marking its first pause since September 2021. Additionally, this eruption marks a rare occurrence as both Kīlauea and its neighboring Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted simultaneously—a phenomenon unseen since 1984.

The situation surrounding Kīlauea's eruption will continue to be closely monitored by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and other relevant agencies. Hazards and potential risks will also be reassessed to ensure the safety of both visitors and local residents.