Watch: Bride plays 'Chenda' drum at wedding as groom, father join in

Screengrabs from the viral video shared by @LHBCoach on Twitter.

A bride from Kerala has taken the internet by storm after a video of her playing the traditional drums "chenda" went viral. What also impressed internet users was that the bride did not miss a single beat while playing with the group.

Apparently, her father is an expert at playing "chenda". In the now-viral video, the bride can be seen matching beats with the rest of the drummers with her drum hitched up on her shoulders. A man who is possibly the groom is seen joining her with a pair of cymbals seconds before the bride's father walked in with his own "chenda".



A marriage function in guruvayoor temple today. The brides dad is Chendai master and the daughter plays it enthusiastically with her dad also joining at the end. The groom also seems to be participating. pic.twitter.com/VgoQbIhwhh

— BRC-SBC (@LHBCoach) December 26, 2022

The heartwarming moment was captured at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala on Monday.

The clip won several hearts on the internet.

"Not just awesome! The guy knows he has to play only second fiddle (jalra) and she knows how to drum up! Wah re wah! In between the father will come in from time to time to drum up further! The groom sure knows what he has signed up for! Clarity of thought," commented Twitter user Sridhar Subbaraman (@SridharSubbara3).

Another Twitter user Jagan Mohan (@altvu) said, "This is the finest Gurukul tradition on display. The father is a chendai master, and the daughter too gained mastery."

"This beats every single one of those ghastly, cringe pre-wedding shoots, period. She's simply awesome," tweeted Savitri Mumukshu (@MumukshuSavitri).