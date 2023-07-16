English
    Billionaire Warren Buffett's wife overheard complaining about Rs 300 coffee at event

    Warren Buffett is the seventh-richest person in the world on Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is worth about $115 billion.

    Business magnate Warren Buffett and his wife Astrid Buffett.

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's wife was overheard complaining to employees about the price of coffee at Allen & Co's annual event in Idaho, US. At the programme, often referred to as a "summer camp for billionaires," 77-year-old Astrid Buffett appeared unhappy about paying $4 (about Rs 300) for coffee, New York Post reported.

    She reportedly said to an employee at the resort that she "could get a pound of coffee" for the same price elsewhere.

    Warren Buffett is the seventh-richest person in the world on Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is worth about $115 billion but has also been known to be frugal.

    In Bill and Melinda Gates’ 2017 annual letter addressed to longtime friend Buffett, Bill Gates recalled the 92-year-old billionaire pulling out a handful of coupons to pay for a McDonald's meal.

    “Remember the laugh we had when we traveled together to Hong Kong and decided to get lunch at McDonald’s? You offered to pay, dug into your pocket, and pulled out … coupons!” Bill Gates wrote.

    Interestingly, unlike many billionaires, Warren Buffett's home is relatively understated. He lives in one bought in 1958 for about $31,500 in Omaha whose estimated price could be around $260,000 now. This perhaps gives an inkling as to why the $4 coffee was a big deal for Astrid Buffett.

    The Buffetts, Warren, and his second wife Astrid, have been married since 2006. Astrid, previously Astrid Menks, used to work as a waitress at the French Cafe in Omaha when she first met the billionaire's first wife before becoming acquainted with Warren Buffett, Business Insider reported.

    Read more: Warren Buffet said Jay-Z is 'the guy to learn from'. Now, the rapper is worth $2.5 billion

