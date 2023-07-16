Billionaire Warren Buffett's wife overheard complaining about Rs 300 coffee at event

Business magnate Warren Buffett and his wife Astrid Buffett.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's wife was overheard complaining to employees about the price of coffee at Allen & Co's annual event in Idaho, US. At the programme, often referred to as a "summer camp for billionaires," 77-year-old Astrid Buffett appeared unhappy about paying $4 (about Rs 300) for coffee, New York Post reported.

She reportedly said to an employee at the resort that she "could get a pound of coffee" for the same price elsewhere.

Warren Buffett is the seventh-richest person in the world on Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is worth about $115 billion but has also been known to be frugal.

In Bill and Melinda Gates’ 2017 annual letter addressed to longtime friend Buffett, Bill Gates recalled the 92-year-old billionaire pulling out a handful of coupons to pay for a McDonald's meal.

“Remember the laugh we had when we traveled together to Hong Kong and decided to get lunch at McDonald’s? You offered to pay, dug into your pocket, and pulled out … coupons!” Bill Gates wrote.

Interestingly, unlike many billionaires, Warren Buffett's home is relatively understated. He lives in one bought in 1958 for about $31,500 in Omaha whose estimated price could be around $260,000 now. This perhaps gives an inkling as to why the $4 coffee was a big deal for Astrid Buffett.

The Buffetts, Warren, and his second wife Astrid, have been married since 2006. Astrid, previously Astrid Menks, used to work as a waitress at the French Cafe in Omaha when she first met the billionaire's first wife before becoming acquainted with Warren Buffett, Business Insider reported.

Read more: Warren Buffet said Jay-Z is 'the guy to learn from'. Now, the rapper is worth $2.5 billion