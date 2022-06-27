English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Warren Buffett says you can learn this investing trick in grade 4

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett talks about how investors can get rid of the pressure to predict stock markets.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 27, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST
    Warren Buffett reveals a tip to get the most out of your stock purchases

    Warren Buffett reveals a tip to get the most out of your stock purchases

    Veteran investor Warren Buffett believes that people should not become preoccupied with finding the perfect time to invest in stocks.

    Instead, they should just buy them, keep an eye on the market and decide whether they want to sell or buy more, Warren Buffett had said at annual shareholders meeting of his company Berkshire Hathaway last month, according to CNBC.

    Buffett said this strategy, which his business partner Charlie Munger also follows, will, to some extent, save investors from the stress of having to predict the stock market.

    Buffett added that this investing skill can be learnt in “fourth grade” but schools do not teach it.

    He also reflected on how when he tried to predict the market twice -- once at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 and a second time during the Great Recession of 2008 -- his company suffered.

    Close

    Related stories

    “We were optimistic in 2008 when everybody was down on stocks,” Buffett was quoted as saying by CNBC. “We spent a big percentage of our net worth at a very dumb time. We spent about $15 or $16 billion, which was a lot bigger to us then than it is now.”

    Buffett has also advised people to start investing early and see how compounding interest boosts their wealth.

    On one occasion, he compared compounding wealth and to a snowball gathering mass as it is rolled down a snow-covered hill.

    “I started building this little snowball at the top of a very long hill," Buffett was quoted as saying in a CNBC article. The trick to have a very long hill is either starting very young or living to be very old.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #investment #stocks #Warren Buffett
    first published: Jun 27, 2022 02:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.