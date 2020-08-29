Wakanda forever: Lewis Hamilton dedicates 93rd career pole to Chadwick Boseman

Formula one star Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to late Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman on August 29 after securing his 93rd career pole at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Hamilton said: "I woke up to the sad news of Chadwick passing away. That news really, really broke me. He was such a shining light. Wakanda Forever. I just wanted to come out today and drive to perfection."

The defending champion secured a pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix qualifying and stood on top of his car in the iconic 'Wakanda Forever' gesture from Boseman’s hit film Black Panther.



Boseman, who is best remembered for his role in Black Panther, died of cancer at the age of 43 on August 29 morning. He played the role of T'Challa, king of the fictional kingdom of Wakanda, in one of the first superhero movies featuring a predominantly African American cast.







He was battling Stage IV colon cancer for the past four years. He was at his Los Angeles home with his family when he passed away.