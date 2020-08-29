Chadwick Boseman's death : Here is how Hollywood, the Internet paid tribute to the late Black Panther superhero

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died of cancer on August 29. He was 43.

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side. The Black Panther actor was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement.



Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz

— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

The news comes as a shock for Boseman's friends and fans. Here is how the Internet decided to pay tribute to Boseman:



I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.

Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020



THANK YOU @chadwickboseman for all you gave us. We needed it & will always cherish it! A talented & giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 29, 2020





My heart is full with the passing of the young king Chadwick Boseman… So young and with such an amazing career unfolding... my prayers go out to his family at this time... pic.twitter.com/gHJurY66Vq

— Robert Townsend (@Robert_Townsend) August 29, 2020



The loss of such an inspiration as Chadwick Boseman is a reminder how precious life is. Let his passing be a reminder to all of us to live like he did, to make every day worth living and to give so tirelessly to others. — Simon Sinek (@simonsinek) August 29, 2020





Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ

— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020