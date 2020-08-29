172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|chadwick-bosemans-death-here-is-how-hollywood-the-internet-paid-tribute-to-the-late-black-panther-superhero-5770421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2020 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chadwick Boseman's death : Here is how Hollywood, the Internet paid tribute to the late Black Panther superhero

Chadwick Boseman, popular for his movie Black Panther, died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side.

Moneycontrol News

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died of cancer on August 29. He was 43.

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side. The Black Panther actor was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement.

The news comes as a shock for Boseman's friends and fans. Here is how the Internet decided to pay tribute to Boseman:

Close







First Published on Aug 29, 2020 10:29 am

tags #Chadwick Boseman #Entertainment #Hollywood

