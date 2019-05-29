App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo Y15 launched in India with three cameras, and a 5,000 mAh battery

The smartphone has been launched in India for Rs 15,990 but is currently available at an offer price of Rs 13,990

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Vivo has launched a new smartphone under its Y series in India. The Y15 is a budget device that bigs with a big screen, a massive battery and triple cameras at the back. Currently, the smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,990.

The Vivo Y15 was rumoured to launch in India this month. The smartphone has been launched in India for Rs 15,990 but is currently available at an offer price of Rs 13,990.

The Y15 features a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1440 pixels. It comes with an LCD panel that has a water-drop notch on top for the front camera. 

Under the hood, Y15 gets a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC built on 12nm architecture. The Octa-core chipset is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage onboard, expandable up to 256GB via microSD. For heavy users, Y15 comes packed with a 5,000 mAh battery. Sadly, the device does not support fast-charging.

For optics, Y15 gets a triple camera setup at the back with a primary 13MP f/2.2 main sensor. The other sensors include an 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. At the front, a 16MP f/2.0 sensor is placed inside the notch for selfies.

It comes in Burgundy Red and Aqua Blue colour options. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-SIM,  Wi-FI,  Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, OTG, FM, and a micro-USB port. 
First Published on May 29, 2019 05:34 pm

tags #gadgets #Technology #trends #Vivo

