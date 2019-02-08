App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo V15 Pro with 32MP AI pop-up camera to launch on February 20: Everything we know so far

The Vivo V15 Pro will be the first smartphone ever to feature a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Carlsen Martin
Vivo is reviving the pop-up front camera trend – first adopted on the Vivo Nex – in the new V15 Pro. Vivo confirmed the front camera design in a recently-released teaser showcasing brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan with the phone’s pop-up front camera.

Everything teased so far

The Vivo Nex’s pop-up selfie camera, gave us the first truly notch-free phone, while the Nex Dual Display Edition took away the notch all-together. Now, the V15 Pro is the first to feature a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

The teaser also points to an AI-powered triple camera setup and an eye-catching gradient finish underneath a glass panel. The device showcased in the video lacked a fingerprint sensor on the back, which points to an in-display fingerprint sensor.

32MP Camera Breakdown

Although no additional information about the front camera sensor has been revealed, the 32-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GD1 sensor – announced in 2018 – does seem like the obvious choice. The Samsung sensor features pixel patches of 0.8 micrometres which allows the device to capture high-resolution pictures. The sensor also delivers low-light sensitivity equivalent to a pixel 4 times the size, even if the resolution is bumped down. The GDI sensor also includes real-time HDR and gyro-based EIS, making for a pretty capable front camera.

What to expect under-the-hood?

Apart from the front camera, triple rear camera setup and in-display fingerprint sensor, there aren’t a lot of details available on the V15 Pro right now. However, going by the rumours, the V15 Pro is expected to be powered by a higher-midrange Snapdragon 675 SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB on-board storage.

Meanwhile, the device is expected to sport an FHD+ Super AMOLED display panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 3,700 mAh battery with the Vivo's Dual Engine fast charging technology.

A Very-possible 48-megapixel Camera

The trend of 48-megapixel camera has gained a lot of steam with brands like Huawei, Xiaomi and Honor already coming up with phones with the sensor. And going by the rumours, Vivo too is following suit and will incorporate a 48-megapixel sensor as the primary camera in the triple-camera setup at the back.

If rumours are to be believed, the V15 Pro is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 25,000 to 30,000, which will make it quite impressive.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 03:31 pm

tags #gadgets #mobile #smartphone #Technology #Vivo

