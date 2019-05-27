App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo V15 and Y17 get fresh price cuts of Rs 2,000

The revised pricing of both the smartphones have been updated on Vivo e-store and e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Vivo has slashed the price of two of its mid-range smartphones in India. The Vivo V15 and Y17 have received fresh price cuts in India. This is the second time within this month that Vivo has slashed prices of its smartphone.

The Vivo V15 was launched earlier this year in March. The mid-range smartphone was launched for Rs 23,990 in India and has received its second price cut since then.

Last month, the company offered a Rs 2,000 permanent discount on the V15 and as per Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the smartphone has received another price of Rs 2,000. With a total drop fo Rs 4,000, the Vivo V15 now retails for Rs 19,990 as per the retailer. The revised pricing has been updated on Vivo e-store and e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart.

Vivo Y17 also received a fresh permanent price cut of Rs 2,000. The smartphone launched for Rs 17,990, is now available for Rs 15,990. 

To recall, the V15 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. At the heart of the V15 is a 2.1GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset.

The processor is paired with only one storage option of 64GB coupled with 6GB RAM. Optics include a triple rear-camera setup comprising of a 12MP + 8MP + 5MP setup. At the front, the smartphone offers a 32MP pop-up selfie camera. The V15 packs a massive 4,000 mAh battery with support for Vivo’s Dual Engine Fast charging.

Vivo Y17, on the other hand, offers a 6.35-inch HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 720*1544 and a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a 12nm MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.3GHz paired with a sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. For power-hungry users, the Y17 packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W Dual-Engine fast charging.

In terms of camera, the Y17 features a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a primary 13MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.2, an 8MP f/2.2 Super Wide-Angle 120 degrees lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The notch on display has a 20MP front camera for selfies and video calling. 
First Published on May 27, 2019 05:39 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Technology #Vivo

