Vivo U10 launch event set to begin at 12 pm: Expected price, specifications, live-stream details

Vivo is set to launch to the Vivo U10 in India. The U10 is Vivo’s first smartphone under the new U-series. The U10 is expected to be priced in the sub-Rs 10,000 category. Vivo has already revealed a few specifications of the Vivo U10 prior to the launch.

Vivo U10 launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm in New Delhi. The company would host a live-stream on its YouTube channel for its online audience.

Vivo U10 specifications

Vivo has confirmed that the U10 would feature a 6.35 HD+ display with a water-drop notch. The front panel has thin bezels with a marginally thicker chin bezel.

Under the hood, the U10 would get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB memory. Vivo is expected to launch the U10 with 3GB RAM and 32GB model as well. The smartphone is confirmed to support expandable storage up to 256GB via microSD.

For a long battery-life, Vivo U10 will come packed with a big 5,000 mAh cell with support for 18W fast-charging.

Optics at the back feature a triple-camera setup with a 13MP f/2.2 primary sensor. There are 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensors as well. The listing does not reveal the front camera details. Rumours suggest that the Vivo U10 would feature an 8MP f/1.8 front sensor.

Leaked China pricing reveals that the Vivo U10 would be available in 3GB+32GB, 3GB+64GB and 4GB+64GB storage options. These three variants would be priced at RMB 799 (roughly Rs 8,000) and go up to RMB 999 (roughly 10,000), respectively, in China.