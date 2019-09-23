Vivo U10 pricing and storage details revealed before September 24 launch

Vivo is gearing up for the launch of its new smartphone, U10. The Vivo U10 is the first smartphone under the new U-series. Before the launch, price and specifications of the U10 have leaked online.

Vivo will launch the Vivo U10 in three variants in India. The U10 will be offered in 3GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB storage options, according to a 91Mobiles report.

The report also lists out the China pricing of these three models. The Vivo U10 would start at RMB 799 (roughly Rs 8,000) and go up to RMB 999 (roughly 10,000) in China. The India price of U10 is still unknown.

Vivo has listed some specifications of the U10 on Amazon India. The Vivo U10 would feature a 6.35 HD+ display with a water-drop notch.

Performance unit would feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB memory. Vivo U10 would support expandable storage up to 256GB via microSD. There is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The U10 would come with Ultra Game Mode, which would assist in enhancing the gaming experience.

Optics at the back feature a triple-camera setup with a 13MP f/2.2 primary sensor. There are 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensors as well. The listing does not reveal the front camera details. However, the 91Mobiles report states that Vivo U10 would feature an 8MP f/1.8 sensor for selfies.

Vivo would unveil the pricing and availability details of the U10 tomorrow at 12 pm.