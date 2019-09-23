App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo U10 pricing and storage details revealed before September 24 launch

The U10 would come with Ultra Game Mode, which would assist in enhancing the gaming experience.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Vivo is gearing up for the launch of its new smartphone, U10. The Vivo U10 is the first smartphone under the new U-series. Before the launch, price and specifications of the U10 have leaked online.

Vivo will launch the Vivo U10 in three variants in India. The U10 will be offered in 3GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB storage options, according to a 91Mobiles report.

The report also lists out the China pricing of these three models. The Vivo U10 would start at RMB 799 (roughly Rs 8,000) and go up to RMB 999 (roughly 10,000) in China. The India price of U10 is still unknown.

Close

Vivo has listed some specifications of the U10 on Amazon India. The Vivo U10 would feature a 6.35 HD+ display with a water-drop notch. 

related news

Performance unit would feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB memory. Vivo U10 would support expandable storage up to 256GB via microSD. There is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The U10 would come with Ultra Game Mode, which would assist in enhancing the gaming experience.

Optics at the back feature a triple-camera setup with a 13MP f/2.2 primary sensor. There are  8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and  2MP f/2.4 portrait sensors as well. The listing does not reveal the front camera details. However, the 91Mobiles report states that Vivo U10 would feature an 8MP f/1.8 sensor for selfies.

Vivo would unveil the pricing and availability details of the U10 tomorrow at 12 pm. 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #smartphones #Vivo

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.