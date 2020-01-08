Vivo dominates AnTuTu's list of best performing smartphones in December 2019

AnTuTu recently shared its last list of best performing smartphones for 2019. The list details the fastest and most powerful smartphones to run the benchmark during December 2019.

The benchmarking platform also released a list of best performing mid-range smartphones in the month of December. The benchmarking scores were calculated based on an average score after running multiple tests as opposed to the highest score in a single test.

When it came to flagships, Vivo dominated the list, occupying all three spots on the top. The Vivo iQOO Neo 855 Racing and iQOO Pro 5G were the two fastest smartphones, achieving a score of 5,04,432 and 4,99,446, respectively. The Vivo Nex 5G took the third spot, followed by the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

The ROG Phone 2 came in at sixth with a 4,91,167 score. All smartphones on the list were powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset with the exception of the Honor V30 Pro 5G which followed the ROG Phone 2. It was the only handset on the flagship list to run on a different mobile platform (Kirin 990 5G).

Vivo once again made its mark on the mid-range with the Vivo X30 Pro 5G, which packs Samsung’s Exynos 980 chipset. The Snapdragon 765G SoC offers noticeable gains over the Snapdragon 730G. The Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G and Honor 9X Pro (With the Kirin 810 chipset) take the second and the third spot on AnTuTu’s list, respectively.